Kylian Mbappe got to this championship as the leader of France, and he has met high expectations. The French has been at his best in the journey that will have Argentina in the end of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Find out his age, height, girlfriend, parents. Net worth, and social media.

The Qatar 2022 World Cup was set to have a lot of stars in it, but Kylian Mbappe headlined most people’s thought to be an unstoppable player. He has been that so far in their path that will have the Argentina vs France as the game that will finish the tournament.

Mbappé started off where he left four years ago. From the beginning he showed his decision of having another title after shining for the French in Russia 2018. He scored one goal against Australia in their opener and two vs Denmark to win their group.

France saw him be dominant again in the 3-1 win over Poland where he secured the score with two goals to reach the quarterfinals. Those five scores have the PSG player tied with Lionel Messi at the top. He is a threat to score every time he touches the ball, so the Argentinians must be alert if they want a chance against the French.

How old is Kylian Mbappe?

Mbappe was born on December 20, 1998, so he is 23 years old. His place of birth is the 19th arrondissement of Paris, Paris, France.

How tall is Kylian Mbappe?

Mbappe is 1.78m tall or 5’10”.

Who is Kylian Mbappe’s girlfriend?

Mbappe has been linked to model Inés Rau for the last couple of months.

Who are Kylian Mbappe’s parents?

His parents are Fayza Lamari and Wilfried Mbappe. He has two brothers, Jires Kembo Ekoko and Ethan Mbappe.

What is Kylian Mbappe’s net worth?

Mbappe quickly became a world star thanks to his role representing France in their title in Russia 2018. He was also involved in the second most lucrative transfer in the history when he left Monaco for PSG. His performance on the field generated a lot of sponsors signing with him, so it makes sense his net worth is around 150 million dollars. He will continue growing that since he received a gigantic contract when his deal with PSG was expiring earlier this year.

Does Kylian Mbappe have any social media?

Mbappe can be found at @k.mbappe on Instagram, where he has 78.4 million followers. He has over 1000 posts.