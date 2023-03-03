River Plate will visit Lanus for Matchday 6 of the 2023 Argentine League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Lanus will play against River Plate this Saturday, March 4 for the Matchday 6 of the 2023 Argentine League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Lanus vs River Plate online on Fanatiz]

It will be one of the most interesting games that Matchday 6 will have since two teams will play that are fighting for the first place. On the one hand there will be the locals, who come from a tough defeat the previous Matchday against Racing, with which they cut a string of 4 consecutive victories.

Despite this, they are still leaders, although now they buy that place with three other teams. On the other side will be River Plate, who had a poor performance against Arsenal, who were bottom of the standings, the previous game. They seek to recover from it and get closer to the top, and for this there is nothing better than defeating one of the leaders.

Lanus vs River Plate: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 7:15 PM

Brazil: 7:15 PM

Canada: 5:15 PM

Croatia: 11:15 PM

Germany: 11:15 PM

Israel: 12:15 AM (March 5)

Italy: 11:15 PM

Mexico: 4:15 PM

Portugal: 10:15 PM

Serbia: 11:15 PM

Switzerland: 11:15 PM

United States: 5:15 PM (ET)

Lanus vs River Plate: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Premium

Brazil: NOW NET and Claro, ESPN4, Star+

Canada: fanatiz Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 2 Croatia

German: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital LIVE, sportdigital

International: AFA Play, Onefootball, Fanatiz International

Israel: Sports 2

Italy: Mola TV, YES Only Calcium

Mexico: Star+

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Switzerland: sportdigital, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital LIVE

USA: Fanatiz, Paramount+, VIX+

