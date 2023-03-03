Lanus will play against River Plate this Saturday, March 4 for the Matchday 6 of the 2023 Argentine League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
It will be one of the most interesting games that Matchday 6 will have since two teams will play that are fighting for the first place. On the one hand there will be the locals, who come from a tough defeat the previous Matchday against Racing, with which they cut a string of 4 consecutive victories.
Despite this, they are still leaders, although now they buy that place with three other teams. On the other side will be River Plate, who had a poor performance against Arsenal, who were bottom of the standings, the previous game. They seek to recover from it and get closer to the top, and for this there is nothing better than defeating one of the leaders.
Lanus vs River Plate: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 7:15 PM
Brazil: 7:15 PM
Canada: 5:15 PM
Croatia: 11:15 PM
Germany: 11:15 PM
Israel: 12:15 AM (March 5)
Italy: 11:15 PM
Mexico: 4:15 PM
Portugal: 10:15 PM
Serbia: 11:15 PM
Switzerland: 11:15 PM
United States: 5:15 PM (ET)
Lanus vs River Plate: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Premium
Brazil: NOW NET and Claro, ESPN4, Star+
Canada: fanatiz Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 2 Croatia
German: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital LIVE, sportdigital
International: AFA Play, Onefootball, Fanatiz International
Israel: Sports 2
Italy: Mola TV, YES Only Calcium
Mexico: Star+
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Switzerland: sportdigital, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital LIVE
USA: Fanatiz, Paramount+, VIX+