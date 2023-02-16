Argentina's World Cup triumph may be attributed in large part to the team's closeness and cohesion under Luis Scaloni. Now we have the ideal illustration of this in the form of Leandro Paredes, who unexpectedly barged in on Rodrigo De Paul Valentine's Day post with a special request.

It wasn't a cakewalk for Argentina to win the Qatar 2022 World Cup. After suffering a shocking loss to Saudi Arabia in their first encounter, they were on the verge of elimination very quickly. Nevertheless, victories against Mexico and Poland helped them advance to the Knockout Round.

Undoubtedly, Lionel Messi was a huge reason why Argentina was able to win the World Cup for the third time in their history. The 35-year-old was held in very high esteem by his La Albiceleste teammates, but none more than Rodrigo De Paul, who has been dubbed Messi's "bodyguard" due to his close relationship with the superstar forward.

They worked well together, and it proved to be a major factor in Argentina's third World Cup victory. The Final triumph over France just demonstrated the great unity and camaraderie that exists throughout Lionel Scaloni's squad.

What did Leandro Paredes comment on Rodrigo De Paul's Instagram post?

Rodrigo de Paul took advantage of Valentine's Day to dedicate a romantic Instragam post to his girlfriend, Argentine singer Tini Stoessel. What the Atletico Madrid midfielder did not expect was that his close friend and national team teammate, Leandro Paredes would unexpectedly pop up in the comments section.

"Cupid comes out today... It's Valentine's Day... THANK YOU for making it magical, I love you", De Paul's post said, along with two photos in which he is seen with the singer and a fun video recorded backstage at one of his girlfriend's shows.

One of the first to comment on the post was the Juventus loanee, who wrote: "I thought you were going to upload a photo with me today", followed by a sad face and mending heart emojis. The comment sparked a frenzy on Instagram and got 65,000 likes.