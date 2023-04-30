Leicester will play against Everton this Monday, May 1 in a game valid for the Matchday 34 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
It is without a doubt a transcendental match. The 18th face the 19th in a duel that could be decisive for the future of both in relation to relegation. A tie is of no use to either of them, so a game of enormous intensity can be expected.
On the one hand will be Everton, who with 28 occupy the 19th place. However, the defeat of Nottingham Forest has been good news for them, since with the victory they could surpass "The Reds". The same situation is for Leicester, who are 18th with 29 points and with the victory they would leave the relegation zone.
Leicester vs Everton: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (May 2)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (May 2)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 9:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (May 2)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (May 2)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (May 2)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (May 2)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 3:00 AM (May 2)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM (May 2)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Leicester vs Everton: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Belgium: VOOsport World 1, Play Sports 1, Play Sports
Brazil: Star+, ESPN3, GUIGO, NOW NET from Claro
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
Germany: Sky Go, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League, WOW
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: JioTV Hotstar VIP
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: SKY GO Extra, TalkSport Radio UK, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football
Jamaica: csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, sooka, Astro Go
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW
Norway: V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+
Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 1
Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra, TalkSport Radio UK, Sky Ultra HD
USA: Fubo (free trial), nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, USA Network, NBC Sports App