Leicester will face Everton for the Matchday 34 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Leicester vs Everton: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2022/2023 Premier League in your country

Leicester will play against Everton this Monday, May 1 in a game valid for the Matchday 34 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Leicester vs Everton online free in the US on Fubo]

It is without a doubt a transcendental match. The 18th face the 19th in a duel that could be decisive for the future of both in relation to relegation. A tie is of no use to either of them, so a game of enormous intensity can be expected.

On the one hand will be Everton, who with 28 occupy the 19th place. However, the defeat of Nottingham Forest has been good news for them, since with the victory they could surpass "The Reds". The same situation is for Leicester, who are 18th with 29 points and with the victory they would leave the relegation zone.

Leicester vs Everton: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (May 2)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (May 2)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (May 2)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (May 2)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (May 2)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (May 2)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 3:00 AM (May 2)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (May 2)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Leicester vs Everton: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Belgium: VOOsport World 1, Play Sports 1, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+, ESPN3, GUIGO, NOW NET from Claro

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

Germany: Sky Go, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League, WOW

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: JioTV Hotstar VIP

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: SKY GO Extra, TalkSport Radio UK, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, sooka, Astro Go

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW

Norway: V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+

Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 1

Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra, TalkSport Radio UK, Sky Ultra HD

USA: Fubo (free trial), nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, USA Network, NBC Sports App

