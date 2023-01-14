After the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Alexis Vega had real chances of being transferred to Europe. However, a serious injury might jeopardize his dream. Read here to check out what happened with Chivas star.

Alexis Vega was one of the best players for Mexico in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. He was a starter in the three games of the tournament alongside Hirving Lozano.Those two names weren't negotiable on attack for former coach Gerardo Martino.

So, after his great performances, Alexis Vega would be a cornerstone for a new project in Chivas trying to win their first Liga MX title since 2017. Real Madrid former player Fernando Hierro was signed to make all the front office decisions and Veljko Paunovic is the new coach following his experience with Chicago Fire on MLS and Reading in England.

Alexis Vega was definitely the franchise player to lead the way for Chivas in this new adventure. However, in the game of Matchday 2 against Atletico San Luis, the 25-year old suffered a major knee injury which might dash his hopes of going to Europe. Read here to find out what happened with him.

Liga MX: What happened with Alexis Vega and his injury with Chivas?

In minute 49' of the game against Atletico San Luis, Alexis Vega had the ball in midfield with no rival near him. Suddenly, he felt huge pain and fell on the ground. Immediately, Vega asked for the medicall staff of Chivas and told them the problem was on his right knee.

After the match, Alexis Vega was seen leaving Estadio Alfonso Lastras on crutches and traveled back with the team to Guadalajara. There he will be examined to determine the final diagnosis. A previous injury on that right knee was the cause why Alexis Vega missed the entire Apertura 2017 when he was playing for Toluca.

The attacker has had at least three other major knee injuries throughout his career in Liga MX. The results of the tests could be revealed on Monday, but this could derail any hopes he had of being signed by an European club in the transfer market. If the injury is serious, the summer transfer window might also not be an option.

Just a few weeks ago, Alexis Vega admitted that he had an offer from an European Club for a six-month loan. However, he rejected it because the conditions of the agreement were unfair. That's why at 25-years old, Vega believed he still had a chance to be signed on a definitive transfer.