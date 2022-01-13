Mexico seems to be preparing to offer a fantastic experience to fans attending the 2026 FIFA World Cup: Tigres UANL has just announced the construction of its brand new stadium that adds up to the rest of the newest soccer venues that Liga MX has.

Mexican Liga MX will have in 2025 one more new stadium as Tigres UANL has just announced the construction of his hew soccer temple in Nuevo Leon. Since 2009, Mexico has enjoyed new venues for its teams, a fact that will benefit the fans that will attend the 2026 FIFA World Cup in that country, Canada and the United States.

Tigres new stadium will be located on the periphery of Nuevo Leon Autonomous University. This means that it will not be far away from where the traditional 55-year-old and 42,000 people capacity Volcan Stadium, Tigres current home, is.

The features of the new venue are exceptional. Its capacity will be 65,000, there will be a hotel with a direct view to the field; the latter is meant to be a retractable court to host different kinds of events, including NFL games. The specialized architectural company Populous, which has built before the New Tottenham and Wembley stadium, will be in charge of the construction, which estimated cost is planned to be $320 million.

The Liga MX's recently inaugurated soccer stadiums in Mexico

TSM Corona Stadium. Santos Laguna fortress was opened in 2009 with a standard capacity of 30,000. The venue located in Torreon can host also concerts and other kinds of special events. It has 2,500 parking spaces and the cost of its construction was $100 million.

Akron Stadium. Chivas has moved from mighty Jalisco Stadium to its brand new home in 2010. Alex Ferguson's Manchester United was Guadalajara's rival in the inauguration match. Located in Zapopan, it offers a capacity of 48,000 and its cost was $200 million.

BBVA Stadium. Rayados shocked Liga MX with his new stadium inaugurated in 2015. Of the recently opened new venues in Mexico, it has the biggest capacity: 51,000. Known as the Steel Giant, it offers 3500 parking spaces, 2 restaurants, training camp, wifi everywhere, and can host special events for up to 70,000 people. Its final cost was $200 million.

Kraken Stadium. In the Liga MX Apertura 2020 tournament, Mazatlan FC team was officially born, and, with him, its also brand new soccer venue with a capacity of 25,000. The amount paid by the Sinaloa City government was $30 million.