Soccer world is mourning the death of Pele. At age of 82, the Brazilian legend passed away in Sao Paulo after a long fight against colon cancer. A few moments after the news, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo reacted to it and shared some emotional thoughts about one of the greatest players of all time.

Edson Arantes do Nascimento, better known as Pele, revolutionized soccer. He won three FIFA World Cups during Brazil's golden era and there's no doubt that he's a legend for the sport.

Lionel Messi's and Cristiano Ronaldo's reactions to the passing of Pele

Lionel Messi's Instagram post on Pele's death

Lionel Messi shared a picture alongside Pele and the phrase "Rest in peace". The Brazilian recently sent a message to the Argentinian after his title at Qatar 2022, congratulating him for lifting his first FIFA World Cup trophy.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Instagram post on the passing of Pele

Cristiano Ronaldo also published on his Instagram alongside the Brazilian legend, but with a bigger written message. "A simple 'goodby' to the eternal Pele won't be enough to show all the pain that is having the soccer world," said part of the message. "Rest in peace, king Pele."