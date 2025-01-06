The Jacksonville Jaguars‘ performance this season in the NFL was undoubtedly far from what was expected at the start. Serious injuries, poor performances on the field, a lethal combination that resulted in a 4-13 record. The latest defeat against the Indianapolis Colts was the final straw, prompting the management to make a decision regarding Doug Pederson‘s future with the franchise.

As expected, the higher-ups, with Shad Khan at the helm, informed the former Eagles coach that he had been fired and would not be part of the project for the upcoming season with the Jaguars. The hope of seeing Trevor Lawrence as a champion, at least alongside Pederson, will not come to fruition in the short term.

The news was confirmed by NFL insider Adam Schefter via his X (formerly Twitter) account @AdamSchefter. The Jaguars join the Jets, Patriots, Saints, and Bears as teams currently without head coaches.

“Jacksonville Jaguars fired Doug Pederson as their head coach, per source. Pederson’s tenure in Jacksonville ends after three season and a 22-29 record, including 18 losses in the last 23 games,” Schefter stated.

Mac Jones #10 of the Jacksonville Jaguars meets with head coach Doug Pederson in the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 05, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

With his departure, Doug Pederson ends a three-year stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars, where in his first season, he led the team to the playoffs, falling to the Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Game.

Shad Khan’s words following Pederson’s firing

Khan is the head of the Jaguars and was the one who ultimately made the decision to inform Pederson of his departure from the team. After the confirmation, in comments published by reporter Adam Schefter on his X account, the team owner explained the reasons behind the decision.

“I had the difficult task this morning of informing Doug Pederson of my intention to hire a new head coach to lead the Jacksonville Jaguars. Doug is an accomplished football man who will undoubtedly enjoy another chapter in his impressive NFL career, and I will be rooting for Doug and his wife Jeannie when that occasion arrives. As much as Doug and I both wish his experience here in Jacksonville would have ended better, I have an obligation first and foremost to serve the best interests of our team and especially our fans, who faithfully support our team and are overdue to be rewarded. In that spirit, the time to summon new leadership is now.

“I strongly believe it is possible next season to restore the winning environment we had here not long ago. I will collaborate with General Manager Trent Baalke and others, within and close to our organization, to hire a leader who shares my ambition and is ready to seize the extraordinary opportunity we will offer in Jacksonville.”

