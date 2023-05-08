In the wake of his fantastic performance at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Lionel Messi got the upper hand on Kylian Mbappe in the battle for another prize.

The 2022 World Cup may have finished nearly six months ago, but it continues to make an impact in the sports world. Lionel Messi took all the spotlight in Qatar and is constantly reminded about it.

At 35, the Paris Saint-Germain superstar delivered inspiring performances throughout the tournament to lead Argentina to their third title. Since the win over France in the final, Messi has won all kinds of accolades.

Not only did he receive the World Cup Golden Ball, but also won The Best award by FIFA. Now, he can also add the 2023 Laureus World Sportsman of the Year to his trophy cabinet.

Lionel Messi wins 2023 Laureus World Sportsman of the Year

Messi was named Laureus World Sportsman of the Year following his excellent World Cup campaign, beating a number of renowned sports stars including PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe.

The other athletes in contention were Formula 1 driver Max Verstappen, tennis star Rafael Nadal, Golden State Warriors icon Stephen Curry, and pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis.

Messi had already received this prize in 2020, when he became the first soccer player and first Argentine to win it. His great World Cup didn't go unnoticed, and with the 2023 Ballon d'Or on the horizon, we can expect him to continue winning awards.