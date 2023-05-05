The World Cup winner uploaded an Instagram story apologizing to his PSG teammates and put his future in the hands of the club.

Lionel Messi finally broke his silence, amid the two weeks suspension issued by PSG for failing to show up to practice because of what his camp had described as a commercial obligation in Saudi Arabia.

The situation of Messi at PSG hit fever pitch when PSG fans went to the home of the Argentine and cursed and demanded he leave the club. The same scenario occurred at Neymar’s house as well, as PSG fans are upset with the club’s current direction.

Taking to Instagram and posting a video, the Argentine international apologized to his PSG teammates and doubled down on his future as he left the decision of what comes next in the hands of PSG.

Messi apologizes to his PSG teammates

In the video Messi stated, “I thought we were going to have a day off after the game as always. I had this trip organized, and I couldn't cancel it. I had already canceled it before…”.

“I apologize to my teammates and I'm waiting for what the club wants to do with me”. Messi issued the statement behind a white background and in a suit, it is rumored that Messi will have a monumental offer to join the Saudi Arabian league with a salary in the range of $400 million dollars, while there is also an offer by Major League Soccer where it is reported the Argentine will eventually have a stake in Inter Miami.