Lionel Messi sparked a huge controversy after taking a trip to Saudi Arabia with his family. PSG fans had a terrible reaction in France. Check out the details.

Lionel Messi broke the rules according to PSG. A report from L'Equipe sparked worldwide controversy after the star from Argentina was supposedly suspended by the French club for two weeks.

The information emphasized that Messi was out for all the team's activities and also that he won't get salary during that period of time. It's important to remember that his contract is set to exprire next summer. Both parts aren't close to an extension.

After the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Lionel Messi seemed to be living the best moment of his career. However, an early elimination with PSG in the Champions League and subsequent bad performances from the team in Ligue 1 have made the situation critical. Fans just reached an unjustified boiling point.

Why Lionel Messi was sanctioned by PSG?

According to the report by L'Equipe, Messi was suspended because of a trip he made with his family to Saudi Arabia. Last Sunday, PSG lost 3-1 against Lorient in Ligue 1 and, as a consequence, coach Christophe Galtier scheduled a training session on Monday.

However, that Monday was supposed to be a free day and that's why Messi had already planned the trip as he's a Tourism Ambassador for Saudi Arabia. When Galtier changed his mind, Messi couldn't cancel. The scandal began.

PSG fans have outrageous reaction against Lionel Messi

Today, several fans organized a protest outside the PSG's offices in Paris. After learning what happened with Messi, they insulted the player from Argentina as well as other stars such as Neymar.

During the protest, fans also expressed their anger towards the president of the club, Nasser Al-Khelaifi. However, the worst chants were clearly for Messi and the relationship seems to be definitely broken.