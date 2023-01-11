In his first game after the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Lionel Messi had a very special detail to remember Pele. Here, check out how Messi paid tribute to the legend with PSG.

Edson Arantes do Nascimento, one of the greatest players in soccer history, died on December 29th at age 82. The achievements of Pele were just incredible during a stellar career. Three World Cups won (Sweden 1958, Chile 1962 and Mexico 1970) and oficially more than 700 goals. Unoficially, that number easily surpasses the 1000-goals mark.

At the club level, Pele never went to Europe but his stats are also remarkable. He dazzled Brazil playing almost for two decades in his beloved Santos FC. During the last years of his career, Edson Arantes do Nascimento took his talent to the United States and played for Cosmos in New York. That was an unforgettable episode alongside Franz Beckenbauer.

Now, after the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Lionel Messi decided to pay tribute to Pele in an amazing moment with PSG. Read here to find out what happened with the star from Argentina in the Ligue 1 match against Angers.

Messi and his tribute to Pele with PSG after the World Cup

After his vacation period following the victory at the World Cup, Lionel Messi returned to PSG and started the game against Angers. Prior to that match, Messi and his teammates took the field with a shirt remembering Pele.

In the shirt, there was a huge photo of Pele in the front with the word "Eterno" (Eternal). All players from PSG took the field with it during warmups. Minutes later, there was a huge ovation from the fans to Pele at Parc des Princes in Paris.