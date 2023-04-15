Lisandro Martinez and Manchester United had a night to forget last Thursday during the first leg of the quarterfinals in the Europa League. When everyhting seemed to be going smoothly against Sevilla, thanks to an early 2-0 lead, disaster arrived at Old Trafford.

Sevilla scored two goals in the final minutes to rescue a 2-2 tie which leaves the Spanish club in a great position towards the second game at home. That's just a truly unexpected scenario considering Manchester United's dominance for most of the match.

Furthermore, Lisandro Martinez suffered a foot injury and is out for the rest of the season. After processing the tough news, the star from Argentina sent a heartfelt message to all the fans. It's a really tough blow for one of the champions in the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Lisandro Martinez reacts to injury update with Manchester United

Lisandro Martinez is out for the remainder of the season with Manchester United after fracturing a metatarsal bone in his foot. The defender will be unable to help the team during the final stretch of the campaign.

However, there are some good news for Lisandro Martinez. According to the official medical report from Manchester United, the star player from Argentina will be ready for the start of the 2023-2024 season.

This was Lisandro's Martinez message for the fans. "Not the way I imagined what's been a very special season would end, but sometimes we face obstacles along the way that we have to overcome to make us stronger and we learn from them. I know that I'll be back soon to go for more. In the meantime, I'll continue to support my teammates to achieve our objectives. The messages and support I've received has been amazing. They're giving me strength and encouragement. Thanks to you all from the bottom of my heart."