Liverpool played one of the best games this season. They did not have any kind of compassion against a lackluster Manchester United that could do nothing to face some unstoppable "Reds". Here we will tell you the funniest memes and reactions that this duel left.

A fought and even game was expected taking into account that it is about two greats of the Premier League. Even because they were better placed in the standings, Manchester United were slightly more favourites. However, parity lasted until Liverpool's goal late in the first half.

The second half was entirely for the locals, who before each advance created a goal situation. Of course, many of them ended up within De Gea's goal line. The "Red Devils" watched helplessly as Liverpool scored 6 more goals for a lapidary 7-0.

Liverpool's victory

Internet users did not miss the opportunity to make fun of a Manchester United that practically did not play the derby.