NCAAB News: Dylan Harper pens heartfelt message to Rutgers fans

The Rutgers Scarlett Knights have put on a show more often than not this season. They’ve had all eyes set on them in the college basketball scene, thanks to Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey.

Harper, the son of 15-year NBA veteran and former NBA champion Ron Harper, has made big strides in his first — and most likely only – -season in college basketball.

That’s why, now that he’s looking back on the past couple of months and the wild ride he’s been through on his way to the top, he made sure to thank God and his fans during Christmas.

Dylan Harper shares emotional Christmas message

“Merry Christmas to everyone mannn, beyond blessed to be in the position im in right now but nun of of that would of happen if it wasnt for the man above. Be greatful for everyone and everything you have and tell everyone around you that you love them life to short not too fr. Waking up everyday is a blessing,” he said in a post shared by NCAA Noobia on X.

Head coach Steve Pikiell of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights speaks with Dylan Harper #2 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the second half of their game against the St. John’s Red Storm at Jersey Mike’s Arena on October 17, 2024 in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Harper has some big shoes to fill in the NBA, as his father can brag about winning five NBA championships. He has yet to make it to the league, but with his averages of 23.3 points, 4.2 assists, and 1.1 steals per game, it’s just a matter of time.

He entered the season as the projected No. 3 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, but given the way he’s played, some believe he has a strong chance to take down Duke star Cooper Flagg as the first guy off the board.