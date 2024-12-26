NCAAB News: Geno Auriemma explains special bond with Diana Taurasi

Throughout the course of history, Geno Auriemma has established himself as the most prominent coach in women’s college basketball. As such, he’s coached his fair share of elite talents.

Several of his pupils have gone on to have legendary careers in the WNBA as well. Needless to say, Diana Taurasi might either sit at the top spot of that list or at least close to it.

Notably, their bond transcends the basketball court, and they’re still pretty close to this day. In a recent appearance on “What Drives Winning,” the legendary coach claimed that their similar backgrounds and upbringings helped shape that relationship.

Geno Auriemma talks about his relationship with Diana Taurasi

“My parents never knew anything that I was doing from the time I was 13 or 14—nothing. They didn’t understand it,” Auriemma said. “So, I told Dee (Diana), I said, ‘Dee, I’m the only person in America you can’t con,’ and she knew it. And I lived her life, and we had a bond that, because of the way I lived my life and how she was growing up, went way, way beyond basketball.”

Recently, Auriemma became the winningest coach in NCAA Division I history, taking down Fairleigh Dickinson for his 1,217th career triumph. Of course, Taurasi was in attendance and even shared some words about her former coach.

The 42-year-old is coming off averaging 14.9 points and 3.4 assists per game for the Phoenix Mercury. It’s not so bad for someone who’s been in the league for two decades.