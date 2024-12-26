NCAAB News: Dan Hurley makes hilarious 'idiot' remark about UConn player

UConn star Liam McNeeley has been instrumental in their season turnaround. The Huskies didn’t fare well in the Maui Invitational, shockingly losing all of their games vs. ranked teams.

To add insult to injury — literally — Alex Karaban was diagnosed with a concussion after a collision late in the game vs. Dayton, so he was forced to watch the next two games from the sidelines.

That’s when McNeleey emerged as their savior. He poured in 16 points to help beat Maryland Eastern Shore, and then scored 17 points in a tougher win over No. 15 Baylor. Now, looking back, coach Dan Hurley shared a hilarious quote about recruiting him.

Dan Hurley shares candid quote about recruiting Liam McNeeley

“He’s one of us before he commits here,” Hurley said. “And you’re like if this kid goes anywhere else, he’s an idiot, is what you’re saying to yourself. And you’re also saying, man, we need him badly.”

LIAM MCNEELEY F 30 OF THE UCONN HUSKIES during NCAA, College League, USA Basketball game between New Hampshire Wildcats at UConn Huskies

Fortunately for the program, McNeeley wasn’t an idiot. More than that, the forward has helped the team win six consecutive games since that disastrous run in Hawaii.

During that span, he’s averaged 16.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game, and he’s also been a disruptive defender as well. Now, coach Hurley’s team is right back in the mix as one of the best in the nation.