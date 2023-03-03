All good things must come to an end and Roberto Firmino has decided to leave Liverpool at season's end.

Roberto Firmino is on his way out of Anfield, after eight seasons and seven championships the Brazilian is ready to try new things. According to Sky Germany the 31-year-old attacking midfielder broke the news to manager Jürgen Klopp on Friday.

Firmino is still consistently contributing to the Premier League side, scoring 9 goals in 26 matches this season. Liverpool have had a up and down campaign which has The Reds sixth in the Premier League and virtually eliminated from the Champions League after a 5-2 defeat to Real Madrid in the first leg of the round of 16.

The departure of Firmino is one of many set to take place at the end of the season according to reports. While the board of directors are chalking this season up as simply “a bad one” and will look to rebuild Liverpool next year.

Liverpool in transition

Jürgen Klopp has some decisions to make, and an easy departure for a forward who has scored over 100 goals for the club, will allow Klopp to readjust his squad in various areas. Where Roberto Firmino will go is still a mystery but the Brazilian international will not be short on offers.

Among the championships Roberto Firmino has won with the club are: Premier League: 2019–20, FA Cup: 2021–22, FA Community Shield: 2022, UEFA Champions League: 2018–19, UEFA Super Cup: 2019, and FIFA Club World Cup: 2019.