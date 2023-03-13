The 31-year-old Brazilian has interest from various teams in Europe but a chance to play in MLS or Serie A seems the most likely.

Roberto Firmino is looking for a new challenge, after eight seasons at Liverpool, he informed manager Jürgen Klopp of his decision. Firmino has played 355 games for The Reds and scored 155 goals, this season making 28 appearances and netting 10 times.

The Brazilian forward won seven titles with the club and left behind a proud legacy of being one of the greatest Brazilian imports in Premier League history. Still, all good things must come to an end and for Roberto Firmino that times is now.

According to various sources, Roberto Firmino has interest from clubs in LaLiga, Serie A, and a new franchise in Major League Soccer. Here is the status of those rumors.

Roberto Firmino’s transfer situation

According to The Mirror and various reporters in the United States, Roberto Firmino is being sought after by new MLS expansion side St. Louis City SC. The new club is off to a flying start, winning their first 3 matches of the new season and playing in a brand-new state of the art soccer stadium.

The link between the new club and the Brazilian comes in the form of sporting director at St Louis City, Lutz Pfannenstiel, a former director at Bundesliga side Hoffenheim where Firmino played and worked with Pfannenstiel at the time.

The other club in question is Inter Milan, while Firmino would most likely be an out and out star player at St. Louis, Inter Milan he’d be more of a role player, but one Inter values highly.

Other more farfetched rumors of playing in Spain have the Brazilian in the sights of Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Atlético de Madrid, where at least two of the three sound more like rumor mill than a serious move.