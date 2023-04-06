These days, Barcelona's critics can be found just about everywhere, and their loss to Real Madrid provided enough fodder for them to poke fun. And the Blaugrana's public enemy number, Madrid-native Alejandro Garnacho of Manchester United, could not hold back another jab at the club.

Barcelona's disappointing Copa del Rey defeat to Real Madrid provided their critics with a plethora of new fodder with which to poke fun. They lost 4-0 at home, the first time in almost half a century that they had done so against Los Blancos.

With the score tied at one after the first leg at the Bernabeu, the Catalans were heavy favorites heading into the second leg. However, at the Spotify Camp Nou, Xavi Hernandez's team were dominated by Karim Benzema's hat trick and Vinicius's goal.

As a result, Eintracht Frankfurt's Spanish Twitter account noted that 'white dominance' at Camp Nou is nothing new since the club had previously defeated the Blaugrana 3-0. In addition, Manchester United's up-and-comer Alejandro Garnacho added salt to injury by responding to Vinicius' Instagram post.

What did Garnacho comment on Vinicius' Instagram photo?

After El Clasico, one of the evening's heroes, Vinicius, said on Instagram, "Comeback and final = Real Madrid". Even more notable was Garnacho's reply.

The 18-year-old, whose birthplace was Madrid but who will play for Argentina at the professional level, responded, "Normal," followed by two laughing emojis. It's safe to assume that his remark has not been received well by Barcelona supporters. Since the tweet went viral, he has been called 'embarrassing' and worse on social media.

And this isn't the first time the youngster has taken issue with Barcelona this year. Garnacho made himself public enemy number one in Catalonia after United's triumph against the Spanish team in the Europa League in February by imitating Pedri's celebration.