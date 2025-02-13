MLB News: Yankees’ Gerrit Cole shares thoughts on Juan Soto’s historic deal with Mets

Gerrit Cole, the New York Yankees‘ ace, shared his thoughts on Juan Soto‘s groundbreaking contract with the New York Mets. Soto’s deal, totaling an astounding $765 million over 15 years, far surpasses the previous record set by Shohei Ohtani‘s contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. This unprecedented deal sets a new bar for elite offensive talents looking for multimillion-dollar contracts in the future.

“That’s a large amount of money,” Cole told reporters with a smile during spring training. “It’s hard to underestimate great players, and it’s hard to underestimate [MLB super agent] Scott Boras, too. He does a good job at what he does. It’s a large number and a historic contract.”

Cole noted that this deal is not only significant for Juan Soto, but it also sets a new standard for the player market. “It’s good for all players. It’s good for the game. Obviously, the Mets and their fanbase are thrilled about it, too. It was exciting. I think the anticipation was always about how high it was going to get. That’s definitely exciting.”

Cole satisfied with Yankees’ moves

Cole, who is under contract with the Yankees for nine years and $324 million through 2028, expressed his satisfaction with the team’s offseason decisions. “The beauty of the Yankees is the ability to go out and fill the roster with the goal of getting back to the World Series and winning it,” Cole said.

Gerrit Cole shared his thoughts on how the Yankees front office has handled the offseason, stating that the team’s improvements instill confidence. “They’ve done as good of a job as you could have asked. I think we feel very confident in the additions we’ve made,” Cole said. “You have former MVPs—two of them—a former Rookie of the Year, one of the best closers in the game, and one of the best left-handed pitchers in the game.”

Acknowledging the challenge of replacing Juan Soto, Cole emphasized the importance of the new signings and how they elevate the team. “It’s hard not to say those additions made us better, especially coming from a position where we lost Juan. It’s big shoes to fill, but you have to be proud of the organization for what they’ve done. You have to be excited about the additions because they’re really great players and people,” Cole added.

Yankees: Regrouped and ready to compete

The Yankees have made several moves to strengthen their roster for the upcoming MLB season. The additions of Max Fried, Devin Williams, Paul Goldschmidt, and Cody Bellinger have sparked renewed optimism among the team, as they set their sights on competing for the World Series.