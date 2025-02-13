Eagles star, Super Bowl champion Saquon Barkley extends bold offer for top recruit to join Penn State

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley has stolen the show during the 2024 NFL season, leading the Eagles to their second Super Bowl title in franchise history. However, despite the spotlight, Barkley hasn’t lost sight of his alma mater. In fact, one of the nation’s top running back recruits revealed that the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year made him a stunning offer to join Penn State.

Barkley has been the talk of the town in State College ever since he walked into the program in 2015. And after being selected by the New York Giants during the 2018 NFL Draft, Saquon has repeatedly shined the light in his alma mater, inspiring many players to join Penn State.

That attitude hasn’t changed one bit, even after hoisting the Lombardi Trophy and becoming a nationwide sensation as a Super Bowl champion. On the contrary, Saquon has gone out of his way to ensure a top recruit in the 2027 class enrolls with the Nittany Lions.

The No. 1 running back in the 2027 recruiting class, CJ Cowley, recently revealed his conversations with Barkley and admitted that the Eagles superstar extended an offer too tempting to resist.

“I actually talked to Saquon Barkley a few times about Penn State. It was great, I’m not gonna lie, I was a fanboy talking to one of the best running backs in the world,” Cowley admitted, per ClutchPoints. “A Super Bowl running back. Saquon was just like if I go to Penn State, he’ll deliver 26 for me — the number. I didn’t believe it! The coach says he’s not lying. It’s one of the coolest moments in my life.”

Decision pending

Cowley is sought after by almost every school in the NCAA, the top recruit in the 2027 class attracts the eyes of every scout in the nation, and Penn State is hoping the impact of their decorated alumni, Barkley, can help turn the scale in their favor.

However, Franklin and the Nittany Lions have yet to extend a formal offer to the Spain Park standout. While it’s still early, Auburn currently looks like the frontrunner in college football to land Cowley, a home-state product born in Birmingham, Alabama.