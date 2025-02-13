Trending topics:
Where to watch Porto vs AS Roma live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Europa League

Porto take on AS Roma in the first leg of the 2024/2025 UEFA Europa League round of 32. Here’s everything you need to know about kickoff times and full broadcast details, including TV and streaming options in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Tiago Djalo of FC Porto
© Diogo Cardoso/Getty ImagesTiago Djalo of FC Porto

Porto will face off against AS Roma in the first leg of the 2024/2025 UEFA Europa League Round of 32. Here’s a breakdown for fans in the USA, covering the kickoff time and comprehensive broadcast details, including TV and streaming options.

[Watch Porto vs AS Roma online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

This matchup is shaping up to be the most compelling of the round, as two European powerhouses clash in a high-stakes showdown. Porto, a Portuguese giant, overcame early struggles to revive their hopes of advancing.

However, their path to the next stage runs through AS Roma, a club with considerable experience in European competitions. Roma battled through a tough group stage to secure the 15th spot and now face a formidable challenge. Determined to rise to the occasion, the Italian side will aim for a strong result to set themselves up well for the second leg.

When will the Porto vs AS Roma match be played?

Porto will play against AS Roma this Thursday, February 13, for the first leg of the UEFA Europa League round of 32. Set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Jose Angel Angelino of AS Roma – Paolo Bruno/Getty Images

Jose Angel Angelino of AS Roma – Paolo Bruno/Getty Images

Porto vs AS Roma: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Porto vs AS Roma in the USA

Get ready for this 2024/2025 UEFA Europa League clash between Porto and AS Roma match set to be broadcast live in the USA. Catch every thrilling moment of the action on Fubo (free trial). Other options: CBS Sports Network, TUDN, UniMás, Paramount+, DirecTV Stream, ViX.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

