Ja Morant, the phenomenon of the Memphis Grizzlies, is undoubtedly one of the most electrifying players in the NBA today. With a playing style that takes fans’ breath away, his rise to stardom has been as fast as his jumps to the hoop.

However, beyond his on-court skills, his contract has been a topic of conversation, both for its value and for some unexpected twists. In 2022, he signed a contract extension for a quite exuberant amount.

Yet, in 2023, a blow to his aspirations: he was not selected for the All-NBA team, which meant losing millions. But the player doesn’t stop, and his current salary continues to reflect his influence in the league.

What is Ja Morant’s salary?

Ja Morant, the electrifying point guard for the Memphis Grizzlies, has a base salary of $36.7 million for the 2024-2025 NBA season, according to Spotrac. His earnings are part of his five-year contract with the team.

Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies smiles as he leaves the court after their win over the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on December 7, 2024. (Source: Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

This agreement was made for a total value of $197 million, which he signed in 2022, and includes a 15% trade bonus. It reflects his key role with the Grizzlies and his status as one of the highest-paid players.

He has had a meteoric rise in the NBA since his arrival in 2019. The player, who was selected as the second pick in that year’s draft, quickly established himself as one of the youngest and most promising stars in global basketball.

His bold playing style, marked by spectacular dunks and a great ability to distribute the ball, earned him the title of Rookie of the Year in his first season. This recognition was just the beginning of a career full of accomplishments.

When he signed the contract extension, he could have reached $231 million if he had been selected for the All-NBA team. However, by not being included on the list in 2023, he lost the opportunity to earn a $40 million bonus.

Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies reacts against the Houston Rockets during the second half at Toyota Center on January 13, 2025. (Source: Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Although his contract was affected by the loss of the millions for not being selected, he continues to be a figure that attracts attention and serves as a role model for aspiring players.

While this blow to his financial aspirations is significant, his base salary remains high, and his impact within the league has not diminished, proving that he remains one of the brightest stars in the NBA.

Ja Morant’s salaries with the Memphis Grizzlies

As we mentioned earlier, Ja Morant signed a five-year contract extension, so his salaries will continue to increase, as they already have. This deal, which began in the 2023-2024 season, includes the following salaries, according to Spotrac:

2023-24 | $34 million

2024-25 | $36 million

2025-26 | $39 million

2026-27 | $42 million

2027-28 | $44 million

Before this extension, he signed a four-year rookie contract, which concluded in the 2022-2023 season. In total, Morant earned $39.6 million during his rookie contract. His salaries during that period were:

2019-2020: $8.7 million

2020-2021: $9.1 million

2021-2022: $9.6 million

2022-2023: $12 million

When combined with his current contract, his earnings will surpass $230 million by the end of his deal. These contracts not only reflect his talent and dedication but also the confidence the Grizzlies have in him as the future of the team.