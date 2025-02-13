Where to watch Barbados U17 vs Mexico U17 live for free in the USA: 2025 CONCACAF U-17 World Cup qualification

Barbados U17 will face off against Mexico U17 in Matchday 4 of the 2025 CONCACAF U-17 World Cup qualifiers. Here’s all the essential information for fans in the United States, including the kickoff time and comprehensive broadcast details across TV and streaming platforms.

[Watch Barbados U17 vs Mexico U17 online for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

Mexico have been dominant in their start to this qualifying tournament, winning both matches with a combined 11 goals scored and none conceded. They are firmly positioned to top Group C and secure a spot in the next World Cup for this category.

Their next opponent is Barbados, a team that rebounded with a narrow 1-0 win over Dominica after a 6-0 loss to Nicaragua in their opening match. Facing the group’s strongest team, Barbados will aim to put up a tough fight in hopes of pulling off a major upset.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Barbados U17 vs Mexico U17 match be played?

Barbados U17 will take on Mexico U17 on Thursday, February 13, in Matchday 4 of the 2025 CONCACAF U-17 World Cup qualification. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 4:00 PM (ET).

Youths with Barbados flag – Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Advertisement

Barbados U17 vs Mexico U17: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

see also Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Mexican superstar picks between the two soccer legends

How to watch Barbados U17 vs Mexico U17 in the USA

Don’t miss the exciting 2025 CONCACAF U-17 World Cup clash between Barbados U17 and Mexico U17, streaming live in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo (free trial). Other options are Fox Sports 2 and ViX.