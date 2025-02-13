NHL News: Jon Cooper confirms bad news for Sidney Crosby, Team Canada following win vs Sweden

The NHL‘s in-season international tournament met the expectations during its opening night. Canada and Sweden delivered an electric matchup in front of a sold-out crowd in Montreal, which returned home excited after Mitch Marner’s overtime goal. However, the joy in Canada’s locker room may have been short-lived, as Jon Cooper’s postgame announcement left Sidney Crosby and his teammates with a sudden concern.

The game between the Maple Leaf and the ‘Tre Kronor’ had it all—highlight-reel goals, big hits, and late drama. The tension was thick as the visitors spoiled the party, erasing a two-goal deficit to force sudden-death overtime. But just as fans at Bell Centre were on the edge of their seats, an unexpected hero emerged in Montreal.

Marner, who’s been booed and jeered every time he’s set foot in Montreal with the Toronto Maple Leafs, scored the goal that sent the crowd into a frenzy and blew the roof off the barn.

Canada secured two points with the overtime victory, while Sweden walked away with a hard-earned point. However, the celebration was short-lived for Crosby, Marner, and the entire roster, as head coach Jon Cooper confirmed that defenseman Shea Theodore suffered an injury that will sideline him for the rest of the tournament.

Sidney Crosby #87 of Canada takes questions during media day ahead of the 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off at the Bell Centre on February 11, 2025 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

“That’s a big blow,” Cooper said postgame, via NHL.com. “What a kid, and he only got to play six minutes. It’s heartbreaking for the kid. And he was the first one there at the door high fiving everybody when we came off. It’s a tough one to swallow because you just know how much it means. I guess in hindsight he got to touch the ice and get some time in there.“

Emergency call-up

Team Canada’s defenseman group has been greatly affected lately. Drew Doughty had to be called up late after Alex Pietrangelo withdrew from the competition, and now another Vegas Golden Knights defender came down with an injury.

“[Team Canada has] been told they can identify and notify a player that he would be next up. But they have to play with the six remaining “D” they have left until they drop below that,” NHL insider Chris Johnston stated on his X account.

Mark Stone #61 and Sidney Crosby #87 of Team Canada stand for the national anthem prior to playing against Team Sweden during the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off at Bell Centre on February 12, 2025 in Montreal, Quebec.

According to reports, Philadelphia Flyers’ Travis Sanheim could be Theodore’s replacement during the 4 Nations.

Marner’s dream come true

Sidney Crosby delivered a vintage performance on the opening night of the Four Nations, proving why he’s ‘Captain Canada.’ Sid the Kid lives for these moments, and against Sweden, he showed that talent knows no age.

Crosby recorded three primary assists—each one spectacular—but his setup on Marner’s overtime winner stood out, a testament to his elite hockey IQ. After the game, Marner may have had to pinch himself to make sure he wasn’t living in a fever dream.

Mitch Marner #16 of Team Canada skates against Team Sweden in the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off at Bell Centre on February 12, 2025 in Montreal, Quebec.

“You tell 10-year-old Mitch that he scored an overtime goal assisted by Sidney Crosby, the guy he looked up to since Day 1, yeah, it’s pretty crazy,” Marner stated. “I’m sure my family is going to be very excited about that one. It’s going to be a really cool thing that I get to have now.”