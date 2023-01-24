Manchester City will host Arsenal at Etihad Stadium in the round of 32 of the 2022-2023 FA Cup. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in the US.

The main candidates to win the Premier League are playing against each other in the round of 32 of the 2022-2023 FA Cup since Manchester City will battle Arsenal at Etihad Stadium. Read along to know more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the game for free.

Manchester City will have a slight margin for error if they want to win the EPL this season, but this is a completely different challenge. The Citizens were able to get back on track after losing vs Manchester United with two wins in a row, but this will a steeper hill to climb for them. it’s also a very important one to see how these teams match up because they haven’t face each other yet.

Arsenal may need to focus on the league to get the title, although this could be a great opportunity to prove what they are capable of. The team led by head coach Mikel Arteta had a character trial in the weekend taking on Manchester United in a tough game. Their 3-2 last-minute win combined with a 2-0 victory over Tottenham showing the Gunners are promising.

Manchester City vs Arsenal: Date

Manchester City will receive Arsenal in the round of 32 of the 2022-2023 FA Cup this Friday, January 27. The game will be played at Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City vs Arsenal: Time by State in the US

ET: 3 PM

CT: 2 PM

MT: 1 PM

PT: 12 PM

How to watch Manchester City vs Arsenal in the US

The game between Manchester City and Arsenal in the round of 32 of the 2022-2023 FA Cup will be available to watch on ESPN+.