Manchester City will play against Burnley this Saturday, March 18 at for the 2022/2023 FA Cup quarter finals. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
One of the main candidates for the title, Manchester City, will play the first game of the quarterfinals of this 2022/2023 FA Cup. They will do so perhaps at the best moment of the season for them, since they have not only managed to get very close to Premier League leaders Arsenal; to those who now have only 5 points.
They have also come from demonstrating an excellent level in the UEFA Champions League, where they easily resolved a series that seemed very difficult in the second leg: they beat Leipzig 7-0, reaching the quarterfinals of that tournament, and now they are going for more in the FA Cup. Their rivals will be Burnley, who obviously know they are in search of a feat.
Manchester City vs Burnley: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 2:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM (March 19)
Bangladesh: 11:45 PM
Belgium: 6:45 PM
Brazil: 2:45 PM
Canada: 12:45 PM
Croatia: 6:45 PM
Denmark: 6:45 PM
Egypt: 7:45 PM
France: 6:45 PM
Germany: 6:45 PM
Ghana: 5:45 PM
Greece: 6:45 PM
India: 11:15 AM
Indonesia: 1:45 AM (March 19)
Ireland: 5:45 PM
Israel: 7:45 PM
Italy: 6:45 PM
Jamaica: 12:45 PM
Kenya: 8:45 PM
Malaysia: 1:45 AM (March 19)
Mexico: 11:45 AM
Morocco: 6:45 PM
Netherlands: 6:45 PM
New Zealand: 6:45 AM (March 19)
Nigeria: 6:45 PM
Norway: 6:45 PM
Philippines: 1:45 AM (March 19)
Poland: 6:45 PM
Portugal: 5:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:45 PM
Serbia: 6:45 PM
Singapore: 1:45 AM (March 19)
South Africa: 7:45 PM
Spain: 6:45 PM
Sweden: 6:45 PM
Switzerland: 6:45 PM
UAE: 9:45 PM
UK: 5:45 PM
United States: 3:45 PM (ET)
Manchester City vs Burnley: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: Paramount+
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD
Belgium: Eleven Sports 3 Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: Star+
Canada: Sportsnet 360
Croatia: Sportklub 1 Croatia
Denmark: See, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 2
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football
Greece: Cosmote Sport 8 HD
India: Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony LIV, JioTV
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia
Ireland: Premier Player HD, BBC One, TalkSport Radio UK, Premier Sports 1, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web
Israel: Sport 2
Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football
Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro Supersport, sooka
Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+
Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Ziggo Sports Football
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football
Norway: V Sport 2, Viaplay Norway
Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland
Portugal: Sports TV2, Sports TV Multiscreen
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: SportKlub 1 Serbia
South Africa: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Football
Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 1
Sweden: V Sport Extra, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: DAZN
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: BBC iPlayer, BBC One, BBC Sport Web, TalkSport Radio UK
USA: ESPN+