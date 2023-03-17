Manchester United will face Burnley for the 2022/2023 FA Cup quarter finals. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Manchester City vs Burnley: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022/2023 FA Cup in your country

Manchester City will play against Burnley this Saturday, March 18 at for the 2022/2023 FA Cup quarter finals. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

One of the main candidates for the title, Manchester City, will play the first game of the quarterfinals of this 2022/2023 FA Cup. They will do so perhaps at the best moment of the season for them, since they have not only managed to get very close to Premier League leaders Arsenal; to those who now have only 5 points.

They have also come from demonstrating an excellent level in the UEFA Champions League, where they easily resolved a series that seemed very difficult in the second leg: they beat Leipzig 7-0, reaching the quarterfinals of that tournament, and now they are going for more in the FA Cup. Their rivals will be Burnley, who obviously know they are in search of a feat.

Manchester City vs Burnley: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 2:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (March 19)

Bangladesh: 11:45 PM

Belgium: 6:45 PM

Brazil: 2:45 PM

Canada: 12:45 PM

Croatia: 6:45 PM

Denmark: 6:45 PM

Egypt: 7:45 PM

France: 6:45 PM

Germany: 6:45 PM

Ghana: 5:45 PM

Greece: 6:45 PM

India: 11:15 AM

Indonesia: 1:45 AM (March 19)

Ireland: 5:45 PM

Israel: 7:45 PM

Italy: 6:45 PM

Jamaica: 12:45 PM

Kenya: 8:45 PM

Malaysia: 1:45 AM (March 19)

Mexico: 11:45 AM

Morocco: 6:45 PM

Netherlands: 6:45 PM

New Zealand: 6:45 AM (March 19)

Nigeria: 6:45 PM

Norway: 6:45 PM

Philippines: 1:45 AM (March 19)

Poland: 6:45 PM

Portugal: 5:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:45 PM

Serbia: 6:45 PM

Singapore: 1:45 AM (March 19)

South Africa: 7:45 PM

Spain: 6:45 PM

Sweden: 6:45 PM

Switzerland: 6:45 PM

UAE: 9:45 PM

UK: 5:45 PM

United States: 3:45 PM (ET)

Manchester City vs Burnley: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: Paramount+

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD

Belgium: Eleven Sports 3 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+

Canada: Sportsnet 360

Croatia: Sportklub 1 Croatia

Denmark: See, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 2

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football

Greece: Cosmote Sport 8 HD

India: Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony LIV, JioTV

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia

Ireland: Premier Player HD, BBC One, TalkSport Radio UK, Premier Sports 1, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web

Israel: Sport 2

Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro Supersport, sooka

Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Ziggo Sports Football

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football

Norway: V Sport 2, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland

Portugal: Sports TV2, Sports TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: SportKlub 1 Serbia

South Africa: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Football

Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 1

Sweden: V Sport Extra, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: BBC iPlayer, BBC One, BBC Sport Web, TalkSport Radio UK

USA: ESPN+

