The season returns to England with the best match that the league offers. This Manchester City vs Liverpool will be in the Carabao Cup, but it looks like a perfect game to start. Find out how to listen to it on the radio.

It’s been only a couple of days since the Qatar 2022 World Cup ended with Argentina as the champions, but the club tournaments have already begun. At least in England, the Carabao Cup appears as the one that restarted the action. It will have what is probably the best game in a Manchester City vs Liverpool for the fourth round. The clash of the coaches promises a heated Pep Guardiola vs Jurgen Klopp.

Manchester City had a much better season than their opponents being near Arsenal in the Premier League race. Allmouth their head-to-head in the campaign hasn’t favored them with two losses. They are expected to be led by star striker Erling Haaland since the Norwegian didn’t play in Qatar. In the previous round they also took down a giant defeating Chelsea FC 2-0.

Liverpool needed the break probably more than any other important team since they have been underwhelming. They are currently in the sixth spot at the league, so they have to improve in order to make it into the top four. The good news for them is that they beat the Cityzens in both games they played against each other, with a 3-1 in the Community Shield and a 1-0 in the EPL.

Will Manchester City vs Liverpool be available on the radio?

There isn’t a better match in the United Kingdom than this one right now. The rivalry these teams generated in the last years makes it even more attractive than just because of all the world class involved. So much that they sent a joint letter to the fans to make sure they behave.

For those who prefer to listen to it this game will be available on the radio. The options are BBC Radio 5 Live, Radio BBC Manchester, Radio Talk Sport, Manchester City Audio, and Liverpool FC Live. If you can’t watch it make sure to keep up with every play by listening to this good clash.