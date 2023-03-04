Manchester City take on Newcastle today at Etihad Stadium in Manchester for the 2022-2023 Premier League. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Manchester City vs Newcastle: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 Premier League in your country today

Manchester City and Newcastle meet in the 2022-2023 Premier League. This game will take place at Etihad Stadium in Manchester. The home team wants to know that this game will be easy, but the visitors are willing to do anything to win. Here is all the detailed information about this Premier League game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

Manchester City have won three of the last four games with the most recent victory against Bournemouth 4-1 on the road. They are in the second spot of the standings with 55 points, five points behind Arsenal.

Newcastle lost a recent game that ended their good streak, they lost at home against Liverpool 0-2. So far Newcastle are in the 5th spot with 41 points.

Manchester City vs Newcastle: Kick-Off Time

Manchester City and Newcastle play for the 2022-2023 Premier League today, March 4 at Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Manchester City vs Newcastle: TV Channel and Live Streaming

