Manchester City and Newcastle meet in the 2022-2023 Premier League. This game will take place at Etihad Stadium in Manchester. The home team wants to know that this game will be easy, but the visitors are willing to do anything to win. Here is all the detailed information about this Premier League game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
Manchester City have won three of the last four games with the most recent victory against Bournemouth 4-1 on the road. They are in the second spot of the standings with 55 points, five points behind Arsenal.
Newcastle lost a recent game that ended their good streak, they lost at home against Liverpool 0-2. So far Newcastle are in the 5th spot with 41 points.
Manchester City vs Newcastle: Kick-Off Time
Manchester City and Newcastle play for the 2022-2023 Premier League today, March 4 at Etihad Stadium in Manchester.
Argentina: 9:30 AM
Australia: 11:30 PM
Belgium: 1:30 PM
Brazil: 9:30 AM
Canada: 7:30 AM
Croatia: 1:30 PM
Denmark: 1:30 PM
Egypt: 2:30 PM
France: 1:30 PM
Germany: 1:30 PM
Ghana: 12:30 PM
India: 6:30 PM
Indonesia: 8:30 AM
Iran: 4:30 PM
Ireland: 12:30 PM
Israel: 2:30 PM
Italy: 1:30 PM
Jamaica: 5:30 PM
Kenya: 3:30 PM
Malaysia: 8:30 PM
Mexico: 6:30 PM
Morocco: 1:30 PM
Netherlands: 1:30 PM
New Zealand: 1:30 AM March 5
Norway: 1:30 PM
Poland: 1:30 PM
Portugal: 12:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 3:30 PM
Serbia: 1:30 PM
South Africa: 2:30 PM
Spain: 1:30 PM
Sweden: 1:30 PM
Switzerland: 1:30 PM
UAE: 4:30 PM
UK: 12:30 PM
United States: 7:30 AM
Manchester City vs Newcastle: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Belgium: VOOsport World 1, Play Sports, Play Sports 2
Brazil: Star+
Canada: FuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark, V Sport Ultra HD
Egypt: beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: Canal+ Foot
Germany: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go, WOW
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select HD1, JioTV, Star Sports Select 1
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: BT Sport 1, TalkSport Radio UK, BTSport.com, BT Sport App
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 4K
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Malaysia: sooka, Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 1
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Norway: V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway
Poland: Canal+ Sport Online, Viaplay Poland, Canal+ Sport 2 Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: 222 Hub Premier 2, StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Spain: Movistar+, DAZN 1, DAZN
Sweden: V Sport Premium, V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, TalkSport Radio UK, BT Sport Ultimate
United States: FuboTV (7-day free trial), nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO