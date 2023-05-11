Former Spain international David De Gea's future at Manchester United has reportedly been up in the air, along with that of backup goalkeepers Dean Henderson and Tom Heaton. As a result, the Red Devils are aggressively searching for the next long-term No.1 ahead of this summer.

The future of David de Gea at Manchester United is becoming more uncertain. Duch manager Erik ten Hag stood by the Spanish shot-stopper following his gaffe in a 1-0 loss at West Ham, but according to reports, there is some reluctance to extend his contract.

The 32-year-old veteran is in the midst of his 12th season in England but has yet to sign a new contract as his current one nears its final month. Despite the widespread belief that re-signing the Spaniard to a new contract would guarantee him a starting role, it's believed that some United officials are eager to find a replacement for the goalkeeper.

Due to the ambiguity surrounding David de Gea's job and the futures of Dean Henderson and Tom Heaton, the Old Trafford side would be willing to add a new keeper this summer. An interesting fact is that both backup goalkeepers' contracts also expire on June 30.

Who do Manchester United reportedly see as David De Gea's successor?

United are reportedly already on the trail of De Gea's potential long-term successor, as they are aggressively searching for the next long-term No. 1. Emiliano Martinez of Aston Villa has attracted attention from three English teams, one of whom being Erik ten Hag's side.

TyC Sports' Argentinean correspondent Gaston Edul reports that the goalkeeper is expected to depart the Lions during the next summer transfer window. He has added that Tottenham and Chelsea are both also keeping an eye on the situation, with Spurs showing the greatest interest as they search for a new goalkeeper to replace Hugo Lloris.

Martinez has been regarded as one of the league's greatest keepers since joining Villa. He became a fixture in the Argentine national team because of his strong performances in the Premier League, and he was instrumental in Argentina's World Cup victory in 2022.

There is no word on how much Unai Emery would want for his goalkeeper if they are willing to allow him to go this summer, but his exit seems certain. It is assumed that most of the Red Devils' fund would go toward acquiring a new striker, so if the World Cup hero is available for a reasonable price, they will have to sell before moving for him.