Manchester United will host Barcelona at Old Trafford in the knockout round play-off of the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League. The first game finished in a 2-2 tie, so anything could happen. Check out the potential lineups for both teams.

Manchester United returned from Spain last week with a favorable result since they will close at home. Their reaction there was the most important thing for Erik ten Hag because the team started 1-0 down in the score. They will have the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle on Sunday, but this is their priority. The Red Devils continued their good present with a 3-0 win over Leicester in the Premier League.

Barcelona are also on a magnificent run in La Liga. Their seven victories in a row there gave them an eight-point lead in the race with Real Madrid. The first leg wasn’t that advantageous for them not being able to take the lead of this battle. Even though they conceded just one goal in their great streak in the league, the English were able to score twice in Catalonia.

Manchester United lineup

Defending in this game will have a vital importance to the outcome of the series between these powerful teams. In that regard Manchester United have very good news with an expected return. The player that will be ready to be in the starting lineup again is Lisandro Martínez after missing the previous matchup for being suspended. In the midfield Marcel Sabitzer is also available.

Manchester United probable lineup: David De Gea; Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martínez, Luke Shaw; Casemiro, Fred; Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; and Wout Weghorst.

Barcelona lineup

Xavi instead will have to show his coaching ability to replace probably the most important players for the correct functioning of the team. Those two are the wonderkids Pedri and Gavi. Pedri won’t be playing after a thigh injury suffered in the 2-2 tie of last week. Gavi will also miss the match because he is sanctioned for receiving his third yellow card. Replacing these superstars will not be easy, although at least Sergio Busquets could come back from an injury.

Barcelona probable lineup: Marc-André Ter Stegen; Jules Koundé, Ronald Araújo, Andreas Christensen, Jordi Alba; Frank Kessié, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie De Jong; Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, and Ansu Fati.