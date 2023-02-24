Manchester United and Brentford had been scheduled to face off on Saturday for the Matchday 25 of the 2022-23 Premier League season. However, the game was eventually rescheduled. Here, find out why!

This weekend's 2022-23 Premier League Matchday 25 clash between Manchester United and Brentford has been postponed until a later date. It was originally scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at Old Trafford in Manchester, but it has been canceled, as officially confirmed.

After their victory against Leicester in the previous matchday, Erik ten Hag's players are sitting in third position in the Premier League standing, just five points behind leaders Arsenal. With 16 goals in 17 appearances since the World Cup, Marcus Rashford has established himself as the fittest striker in 2023.

Meanwhile, the Bees are still ninth despite their most recent draw with Crystal Palace. Check out the reason why the Manchester United vs Brentford matchup was rescheduled to another date.

Why was the Manchester United vs Brentford match postponed?

Manchester United's match against Brentford at Old Trafford in the Premier League was postponed because of the team's appearance in the EFL Cup Final versus Newcastle this coming weekend. Wembley Stadium in London will host the Carabao Cup Final for 2022-23 on Sunday, February 26.

This necessitates rescheduling the fixture to a different date, however, that has not been decided upon as of yet. The rescheduled game will likely be played during the week since both teams already have weekend games planned for the rest of the season.

The remaining two weeks of March are taken up with this year's Euro 2024 qualifying campaign. After that, on April 10 and 17, neither team has a game planned, so you'll have those days off. Depending on which Premier League games are selected for live TV transmission, there might be four available midweek slots in May.