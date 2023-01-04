Manchester United take on Everton at Old Trafford in Manchester for the 2022-2023 Premier League. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Manchester United vs Everton: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022-2023 Premier League

Manchester United and Everton meet in the 2022-2023 Premier League. This game will take place at Old Trafford in Manchester. The home team is ready to continue their road without Cristiano. Here is all the detailed information about this Premier League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Manchester United started 2023 with a strong victory against Bournemouth 3-0 at home, that the fourth straight Premier League victory for Manchester United.

Everton couldn't do anything to avoid the first loss of the new year against Brighton 1-4, the worst of that game was that they were humiliated at home.

Manchester United vs Everton: Date

Manchester United and Everton play for the 2022-2023 Premier League on Friday, January 6 at Old Trafford in Manchester. The home teams know they don’t need any new players to keep playing at their top level.

Manchester United vs Everton: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Manchester United vs Everton at the 2022-2023 Premier League

This game for the 2022-2023 Premier League, Manchester United and Everton at the Old Trafford in Manchester on Friday, January 6, will be broadcast in the US by ESPN+.