Manchester United will go up against Leicester at Old Trafford on Matchday 24 of the 2022-2023 Premier League. Check out the potential lineups for both teams.

The title race in the 2022-2023 Premier League will continue on Matchday 24 since Manchester United will host Leicester at Old Trafford. Other results gave them the opportunity to get closer to the lead, but they can’t fail at home. Find out the potential lineups for both teams in this game.

[Watch Manchester United vs Leicester online free on FuboTV]

Manchester United had a busy week that included a trip to Spain to play in the UEFA Europa League. Their clash with Barcelona was Champions League worthy with the match not disappointing. The Red Devils were able to return with a 2-2 tie from Catalonia despite starting 0-1. They have now scored at least two goals in each of their last five games.

Leicester are also in a good run thanks to the offensive part of the team. They had a four-match losing streak that put them against the wall, although they could come back from it. The Foxes are undefeated in their last three EPL matchdays scoring 10 times in that span.

Manchester United lineup

There will be a top absence in Manchester United compared to their ideal team. Casemiro played against Barcelona in the UEL, but he will not be available in this game. The Brazilian still have one match of suspension left after his red card in the EPL win over Crystal Palace a few weeks ago.

Manchester United probable lineup: David De Gea; Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martínez, Luke Shaw; Marcel Sabitzer, Fred, Bruno Fernandes; Jadon Sancho, Wout Weghorst, and Marcus Rashford.

Leicester lineup

Leicester have now two wins in a row in the Premier League. They played their best matchups in a while there scoring four goals in each, so there shouldn’t be many modification to the lineup. It is expected for Youri Tielemans to be near returning from an injury, but this may be a game-time decision for the coach.

Leicester probable lineup: Danny Ward; Timothy Castagne, Harry Souttar, Wout Faes, Victor Kristiansen; Youri Tielemans, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, James Maddison; Mateus Tete, Kelechi Iheanacho, and Harvey Barnes.