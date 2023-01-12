Manchester United and Manchester City will clash off on Saturday at Old Trafford in the 20th round of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Check out here the probable lineups for this Manchester derby match.

As part of Premier League Matchday 20, scheduled for Saturday, January 14, 2022, at 7:30 AM (ET), Manchester United and Manchester City will meet at Old Trafford in Manchester. Here, you will find the expected lineups of both teams that will appear in this English Premier League Manchester derby soccer game. You can watch the game on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States and on fuboTV Canada in Canada.

They will be facing one other for the 52nd time in the English Premier League. Unsurprisingly, Manchester United have been the dominant team in these Manchester derby matchups, winning 24 games to date while Manchester City have managed to triumph in 18 games and the other nine have resulted in a tie.

In their most recent meeting, which took place on October 2, 2022, the Citizens prevailed by a score of 6-3. When these two teams meet again in the 2022-2023 Premier League season, it should be an even more thrilling contest than the first.

Manchester United probable lineup

Donny Van de Beek and Axel Tuanzebe are out due to injury, while Diogo Dalot is expected to play after being substituted early against Charlton with a hamstring issue. Also unlikely to participate is Jadon Sancho, who is sticking to his own training program. However, Ten Hag will have playmaker Bruno Fernandes back after he was suspended for the Carabao Cup game against Charlton.

The Portuguese is anticipated to start in midfield alongside Casemiro and Christian Eriksen. Marcus Rashford is expected to return to the starting lineup along with Raphael Varane and Luke Shaw. Meanwhile, Anthony Martial is set to start up top after getting the night off in midweek.

Manchester United predicted XI:

De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial.

Manchester City probable lineup

While John Stones is still not at full strength, he should be ready to start at CB, while Ruben Dias continues to miss time with a hamstring issue. Kyle Walker will likely go back to right back after starting in the middle of defense against the Saints, while Nathan Ake might replace both Joao Cancelo and Sergio Gomez on the left side of the defense.

Midfielders Kevin De Bruyne and Rodri are anticipated to return to the starting lineup. Up top, Erling Haaland will take the ball. After getting the week off, Riyad Mahrez may return to the starting lineup, with either Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, or Julian Alvarez rounding out the front three.

Manchester City predicted XI:

Ederson; Walker, Stones, Akanji, Ake; De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo; Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish.