Manchester United play against Nottingham Forest at the Semi-finals of the 2022-2023 EFL Cup. Check all the exclusive details about the potential lineups from both teams for this interesting game.

Manchester United and Nottingham Forest meet in a game for the Semi-finals of the 2022-2023 EFL Cup. This game will take place at Old Trafford in Manchester on February 1, 2023 at 3:00 PM (ET). The home team is one of the big favorites to win the cup. Here is all the detailed information about this EFL Cup potential lineups.

Manchester United easily won against Charlton Athletic 3-0 at home, that was their third consecutive win within the tournament.

Nottingham Forest had a longer way to reach the semi-finals, they had to play from the Second Round within the Northern Section group, they won four games.

Manchester United probable lineup

Manchester United’s attacking power at home is lethal in any tournament, call it the EFL, Premier League, Europa League or Champions League. They know their home field like no other team in Europe.

The first game against Nottingham Forest was a 3-0 win, three different players scoring goals, Rashford, Weghorst and Fernandes.

This is the likely Manchester United’s lineup for this game: David de Gea, Victor Lindelöf, Lisandro Martínez, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen, Casemiro, Antony, Wout Weghorst, Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Nottingham Forest probable lineup

Nottingham Forest were weak during the first game against Manchester United, they played at home but the defense was a disaster allowing early goals.

Brennan Johnson and Taiwo Awoniyi are the two Nottingham Forest's top scorers, they have scored four goals each. Awoniyi last scored against Blackburn Rovers during the Fourth Round.

This is the likely Nottingham Forest’s lineup for this game: Wayne Hennessey, Joe Worrall, Morgan Gibbs-White, Sam Surridge, Brennan Johnson, Remo Freuler, Serge Aurier, Scott McKenna, Danilo, Gustavo Scarpa, Renan Lodi.