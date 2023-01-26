The round of 32 of the 2022-2023 FA Cup will have Manchester United hosting Reading at Old Trafford. Check out the potential lineups of both teams for this match.

Manchester United continue in the race for a title in four different fronts. On Wednesday they took a giant step towards the Carabao Cup final beating Nottingham Forest 3-0 away, but they will have to close out that semifinal. This time they have an opponent from a lower division, so the Red Devils need to be sure of not being excessively confident ahead of it.

Reading will have to be at their best if they want to take down Manchester United on the road. They are in the second division of England, although their 14th place in the Championship is not a favorable one. Their streak is just one win in their last five games with the only victory being against Watford in the FA Cup on January 7 at home.

Manchester United lineup

The Red Devils are playing better each game, so there may not be a lot of modifications to the team. Head coach Erik ten Hag could opt to give Harry Maguire minutes in this match. Although the rest can be the players that were in the Carabao Cup earlier.

Manchester United probable lineup: David De Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia; Scott McTominay, Fred; Alejandro Garnacho, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; and Wout Weghorst.

Reading lineup

Reading don’t have as many options as their opponents, so there shouldn’t be much rotation in the team. A top scorer that could be missing is Andy Carroll since he is not expected to return until next month. It would be surprising if former Manchester United player Paul Ince makes several changes to his usual starting lineup.

Reading probable lineup: Dean Bouzanis; Tom Holmes, Scott Dann, Amadou Mbengue; Kelvin Abrefa, Tom McIntrye, Mamadou Loum, Abdul Baba; Oluwafemi Azeez; Shane Long, and Lucas Joao.