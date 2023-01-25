Manchester United face off with Reading on the fourth round of the FA Cup. Read here to check out when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Manchester United vs Reading: Date, Time and TV Channel to watch or live stream free 2022-2023 FA Cup in the US

Manchester United and Reading clash on the fourth round of the 2022-2023 FA Cup. Here you will find all the information about the game including date, time and TV Channel to watch or live stream free in the US. The match will be available on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Manchester United are the only English team to be alive in four major competitions. Coach Erik Ten Hag has made a huge turnaround and now they're in the Carabao Cup semifinals, the fourth round of the FA Cup, Europa League knockout stages and Top-4 in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Reading are one of the biggest underdogs in the FA Cup. The club from the English Football Championship (EFL) gets a major opportunity to defeat a powerhouse in the United Kingdom such as Manchester United. Though Paul Ince's team are struggling this season in that second tier, the FA Cup is a shot at redemption. In the previous round, they eliminated Watford.

Manchester United vs Reading: Date

In a very long awaited matchup, Manchester United host Reading as part of the fourth round in the 2022-2023 FA Cup on Saturday, January 28 at 3 PM (ET). The game will be played at Old Trafford.

Manchester United vs Reading: Time by State in the US

ET: 3 PM

CT: 2 PM

MT: 1 PM

PT: 12 PM

How to watch Manchester United vs Reading in the US

Manchester United meet with Reading in the 2022-2023 FA Cup. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. Another option if you don't want to miss the match in the United States is ESPN+.