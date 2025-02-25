MLB News: Yankees star Aaron Judge sends 6-word key message to Giancarlo Stanton amid injury

The New York Yankees are once again facing concerns over Giancarlo Stanton’s health, as injuries have kept the slugger from consistently showcasing his power since joining the MLB team. With the 2025 season fast approaching, Stanton’s ongoing elbow discomfort has raised doubts about his availability for Opening Day.

Yankees captain Aaron Judge has shown unwavering support for Stanton, offering words of encouragement during this challenging period. Despite Stanton’s absence, Judge praised his teammate’s positive mindset, emphasizing that a full recovery should be the top priority, even if it means missing the start of the season.

“Take your rest, take your time,” Judge said Monday, offering a message of calm and patience. Judge stressed the importance of Stanton not rushing his return, acknowledging that pushing too soon could lead to a more serious injury later in the season. “Do whatever you need to do now and be ready to go,” he added, according to the Yankees’ official website.

Stanton’s health: A key factor for the Yankees’ success

As the Yankees gear up for the 2025 MLB season, Stanton’s health remains a crucial factor in their championship aspirations. His power in the lineup and his ability to hit clutch home runs are pivotal for the team’s success, particularly in high-stakes moments.

Giancarlo Stanton #27 and Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees stand for the national anthem prior to a Grapefruit League spring training game against the Tampa Bay Rays at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 21, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

While Stanton’s injury history has been problematic, his past performances, such as his impressive postseason showing—where he hit seven home runs and led the Yankees to the American League Championship Series—serve as a reminder of his undeniable impact when healthy. The Yankees will need Stanton to be firing on all cylinders during the latter part of the season when every game matters most.

What’s next for Stanton and the Yankees?

For now, patience is key. The Yankees are focusing on Stanton’s full recovery, with Judge and the rest of the team confident that he will return stronger and ready to help lead the team in the 2025 MLB season.