NCAAB News: Analyst explains why Dylan Harper might be the best player in his class

For months, scouts and NBA fans have raved about Cooper Flagg, and for very good reasons. However, he’s not the only potential superstar in college basketball right now.

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights have another NBA-caliber talent in Dylan Harper, the son of former NBA champion Ron Harper. Standing at 6-foot-6, he’s much bigger and physical than the average point guard.

Nevertheless, as pointed out by Tyler Rucker of No Ceilings, he’s much more than just a big guard. In his latest column, he explained what makes him such a unique talent.

Dylan Harper’s size and skills make him a generational talent

“Until you turn on the tape, you won’t realize that this 6’6” combo guard is quick as lightning with a lethal first step and fantastic hesitations. Harper looks like a prospect that was created to star in a horror film. He gives opponents nightmares with the versatility he has on the offensive side of the ball. Pair all of that with a relentless motor and the mentality to be great, and that’s something that gets NBA front offices drooling,” wrote Rucker.

Dylan Harper #2 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Harper has had some health issues this season, and his team’s shortcomings have also left some to be desired. Then again, you just need to watch the tape to realize he’s a special talent.

He’s currently projected to be the third player taken in the 2025 NBA Draft, but as we’ve seen in the past, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he ends up being the best player in his class.