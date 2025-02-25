Where to watch Al Wehda vs Al Nassr live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 Saudi Pro League

Al Wehda clash with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr on Matchday 22 of the 2024/2025 Saudi Pro League. With excitement building, make sure to note the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to catch the action live.

Al Nassr are reeling from a tough loss to Al Ittifaq, a setback that further dented their title hopes as they remain stuck in the standings. With 44 points, they now trail league leaders Al Ittihad by 11, after the frontrunners made a statement with a commanding 4-1 win over direct title rival Al Hilal.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his squad have little margin for error if they want to stay in the Pro League race and must bounce back quickly. Up next are Al Wehda, who are fighting to avoid relegation. Despite their struggles, Al Wehda‘s need for points could make them a hard opponent.

When will the Al Wehda vs Al Nassr match be played?

Al Wehda play against Al Nassr for the Matchday 22 of the 2024/2025 Saudi Pro League this Tuesday, February 25. The action is set to kick off at 11:00 AM (ET).

Saeed Al Muwallad of Al Wehda – Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

Al Wehda vs Al Nassr: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:00 AM

CT: 10:00 AM

MT: 9:00 AM

PT: 8:00 AM

How to watch Al Wehda vs Al Nassr in the USA

Catch this 2024/2025 Saudi Pro League clash between Al Wehda and Al Nassr live in the USA, streaming on Fubo with a free trial. Other options: FOX Deportes, FOX Soccer Plus, DirecTV Stream.