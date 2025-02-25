NCAAB News: Jon Scheyer raves about Duke’s new not-so-secret weapon

When it comes to Duke, everybody’s quick to rave about Cooper Flagg, and rightfully so. However, they have much more besides the best player in all of college basketball.

In recent games, Isaiah Evans has gotten an expanded role. He’s paid that confidence back with back-to-back 17-point games and shooting 45% from beyond the arc.

Evans is projected to be a second-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, but if you were to ask coach Jon Scheyer, he should be taken much higher because of his work ethic.

Jon Scheyer gushes about Isaiah Evans

“I could talk forever about Isaiah and how proud I am of him. He’s never been hesitant to shoot in his life; he’s got supreme confidence with that. The thing that he’s done, though, he’s become a really good defender,” Scheyer said.

He then raved about his work ethic and how stronger he’s gotten throughout the course of the year. Per Scheyer, this breakout is a product of the effort he’s put in the weight room:

“He’s gotten stronger with the work that he’s done in the weight room. His ability to move his feet, his rebounding, his positioning, he’s a two-way, big-time wing. When he’s in there, I have full confidence in what he’s doing,” he added.

Evans has scored double digits in back-to-back games for the first time in his collegiate career, and it seems like he’s going to have a prominent role for the Blue Devils going forward.