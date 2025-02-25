NCAAB News: John Calipari gives his players a big-time lesson

The Arkansas Razorbacks have had to endure some tough losses this season. Resiliency is a must in college basketball, especially with the end of the line getting closer and closer.

That’s why John Calipari wanted to inspire his young players. He wants them to realize the importance of what they’re doing right now and how it can affect the rest of their lives.

That’s why, following their win over Missouri, the legendary coach urged the team to learn from the 1990 Arkansas team that went to the Final Four, and things got emotional.

John Calipari wants his players to look at past glories

“Well, I went to the dinner last night and if you were there, I mean, they shed some tears now,” Calipari said, in reference to the 1990 Arkansas team. “They shed tears and they hugged each other. You know, I love you. I mean, I told the team, you understand that’s how you’re going to be 35 years from now with this team. The same way, there’s only one group going through what we’re going through and it’s that team. And the adversity we faced, the ups and downs of this, they all got through it, and by getting through it, they’re going to be better for it later, 35 years later, that team was there.”

Of course, the Arkansas have an uphill battle if they want to emulate their success. They haven’t necessarily lived up to the sky-high expectations they had this season.

Then again, anything can change in a win-or-go-home scenario, and we’ve seen teams get on unlikely and deep runs in the tournament in the past. They just have to play as hard as their predecessors.