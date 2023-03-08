Manchester United play against Real Betis at the Group Stage of the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League. Check all the exclusive details about the potential lineups from both teams for this interesting game.

Manchester United and Real Betis meet in a game for the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League. This game will take place at Old Trafford in Manchester on March 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM (ET). The home team wants to leave behind a painful recent defeat. Here is all the detailed information about this UEFA Europa League potential lineups.

Manchester United lost a recent game in the local league, Premier League, 0-7 against Liverpool which exposed their weaknesses within the defence.

Real Betis are scoring an average of 2.00 goals per game after 6 games in the current edition of the UEFA Europa League. They have a lethal attack.

Manchester United probable lineup

Manchester United have a couple more wins than Real Betis as they had to play and eliminate FC Barcelona during the knockout round play-offs.

Rashford is Manchester United’s top goalscorer at the 2022-2023 Europa League with four goals, the other top scorer is Cristiano Ronaldo who scored two goals while playing for Manchester United but he is no longer with them.

This is the likely Manchester United’s lineup for this game: David de Gea, Lisandro Martínez, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Fred, Casemiro, Raphaël Varane, Luke Shaw, Jadon Sancho, Wout Weghorst, Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Real Betis probable lineup

Real Betis are the 5th spot in La Liga with a record of 12-5-7, they are fighting to stay among the top spots in order to play in the European tournaments next season.

Aitor Ruibal, Willan Jose, Sergio Canales, Luiz Henrique and Nabil Fekir have scored two goals each in the tournament, while two other players have one goal each. Real Betis' offensive strategy is so good that they don't depend on a single player to score goals.

This is the likely Real Betis’s lineup for this game: Rui Silva, Édgar González, Paul Akouokou, Víctor Ruiz, Luiz Henrique, Willian José, William Carvalho, Youssouf Sabaly, Aitor Ruibal, Rodrigo, Juan Miranda.