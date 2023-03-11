Manchester United and Southampton will clash off on Sunday at Old Trafford in the 27th round of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream in different parts of the world.

Sunday, March 12, 2023, at Old Trafford in Manchester, on Matchday 27 of the 2022-23 Premier League season, will feature a meeting between Manchester United and Southampton. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream in your country.

It will be their 48th encounter in the EPL. It's no secret that Manchester United are the favored team in these matchups, as they have won 29 of the total meetings so far. Southampton have managed to claim victory seven times, while the other 11 games have resulted in a tie.

When these two teams last met, on August 27, 2022, the Red Devils traveled and came away with a narrow 1-0 victory. The two teams will face again in the 2022-2023 Premier League season, and it promises to be an even more thrilling contest than the first.

Manchester United vs Southampton: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 11:00 AM

Australia: 1:00 AM (Next day)

Belgium: 3:00 PM

Brazil: 11:00 AM

Canada: 9:00 AM (ET)

Croatia: 3:00 PM

Denmark: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 4:00 PM

France: 3:00 PM

Germany: 3:00 PM

Ghana: 2:00 PM

Greece: 4:00 PM

India: 7:30 PM

Indonesia: 10:00 PM

Ireland: 2:00 PM

Israel: 4:00 PM

Italy: 3:00 PM

Jamaica: 9:00 AM

Kenya: 5:00 PM

Malaysia: 10:00 PM

Mexico: 8:00 AM

Morocco: 3:00 PM

Netherlands: 3:00 PM

New Zealand: 3:00 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 3:00 PM

Norway: 3:00 PM

Philippines: 10:00 PM

Poland: 3:00 PM

Portugal: 2:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 5:00 PM

Serbia: 3:00 PM

Singapore: 10:00 PM

South Africa: 4:00 PM

Spain: 3:00 PM

Sweden: 3:00 PM

UAE: 6:00 PM

UK: 2:00 PM

United States: 9:00 AM (ET)

Manchester United vs Southampton: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Belgium: VOOsport World 3, Play Sports 4, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 5 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3+ HD

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

France: Canal+ Sport360

Germany: Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport 5/HD

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Greece: Nova Sports 2

India: Hotstar VIP, JioTV, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1

Indonesia: Vidio

International: Sport 24 Extra

Ireland: TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

Israel: Sport 2

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football, NOW TV

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

Malaysia: sooka, Astro Supersport, Astro Go

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport 5 NZ, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football

Norway: V Sport Premier League 1, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland, Canal+ Premium

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia

Singapore: StarHub TV+, 223 Hub Premier 3

South Africa: DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 2

Sweden: V Sport Football, V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

United States: Peacock, SiriusXM FC