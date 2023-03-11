Sunday, March 12, 2023, at Old Trafford in Manchester, on Matchday 27 of the 2022-23 Premier League season, will feature a meeting between Manchester United and Southampton. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream in your country.
It will be their 48th encounter in the EPL. It's no secret that Manchester United are the favored team in these matchups, as they have won 29 of the total meetings so far. Southampton have managed to claim victory seven times, while the other 11 games have resulted in a tie.
When these two teams last met, on August 27, 2022, the Red Devils traveled and came away with a narrow 1-0 victory. The two teams will face again in the 2022-2023 Premier League season, and it promises to be an even more thrilling contest than the first.
Manchester United vs Southampton: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 11:00 AM
Australia: 1:00 AM (Next day)
Belgium: 3:00 PM
Brazil: 11:00 AM
Canada: 9:00 AM (ET)
Croatia: 3:00 PM
Denmark: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 4:00 PM
France: 3:00 PM
Germany: 3:00 PM
Ghana: 2:00 PM
Greece: 4:00 PM
India: 7:30 PM
Indonesia: 10:00 PM
Ireland: 2:00 PM
Israel: 4:00 PM
Italy: 3:00 PM
Jamaica: 9:00 AM
Kenya: 5:00 PM
Malaysia: 10:00 PM
Mexico: 8:00 AM
Morocco: 3:00 PM
Netherlands: 3:00 PM
New Zealand: 3:00 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 3:00 PM
Norway: 3:00 PM
Philippines: 10:00 PM
Poland: 3:00 PM
Portugal: 2:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 5:00 PM
Serbia: 3:00 PM
Singapore: 10:00 PM
South Africa: 4:00 PM
Spain: 3:00 PM
Sweden: 3:00 PM
UAE: 6:00 PM
UK: 2:00 PM
United States: 9:00 AM (ET)
Manchester United vs Southampton: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Belgium: VOOsport World 3, Play Sports 4, Play Sports
Brazil: Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 5 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3+ HD
Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
France: Canal+ Sport360
Germany: Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport 5/HD
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Greece: Nova Sports 2
India: Hotstar VIP, JioTV, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1
Indonesia: Vidio
International: Sport 24 Extra
Ireland: TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
Israel: Sport 2
Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football, NOW TV
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now
Malaysia: sooka, Astro Supersport, Astro Go
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport 5 NZ, Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football
Norway: V Sport Premier League 1, Viaplay Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland, Canal+ Premium
Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia
Singapore: StarHub TV+, 223 Hub Premier 3
South Africa: DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 2
Sweden: V Sport Football, V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
United States: Peacock, SiriusXM FC