The 67-year-old former Argentina, Chile, and Leeds United manager is the number one candidate for El Tri.

For Mexico its “Operation Marcelo Bielsa”, according to Futbol Picante, Bielsa is the top candidate to take over the national team and terms of his arrival are being discussed. Bielsa has not coached since his stint at Leeds United where he guided the team back to the Premier League, and while sacked after four seasons in charge, Leeds United have become progressively worse since the Argentine’s departure.

Bielsa’s run at Leeds United opened the Premier League to the style and obsessive nature of Marcelo Bielsa, who accumulated an 81-59-30 record at Leeds. Since leaving the Premier League, Bielsa was seen casually walking the streets of Montevideo, Uruguay and recently was speaking at a soccer summit.

In regard to Mexico, "The candidate that keeps them [the FMF] up at night is Marcelo Bielsa, they want Bielsa," said David Faitelson on Futbol Picante. Talks are underway to try to have everything in order for Bielsa should he accept the federation's offer.

Marcelo Bielsa to Mexico?

The Mexican federation and Liga MX have long been admirers of the work Bielsa was able to do in Chile and later for Athletic Bilbao and Leeds. The federation hopes to have Rafael Marquez and Jaime Lozano as assistants to the new head coach as well as coaching the youth national teams.

Marcelo Bielsa is very familiar with Mexican soccer having spent four years in Mexico coaching America and Atlas. The arrival of Bielsa would revitalize a national team program that is suffering from a small number of players playing abroad and a lot of under performers on the national team, similar to the situation Bielsa found in Chile.

Other options for the FMF include Ignacio Ambriz, Matias Almeyda, Antonio "Turco " Mohamed, Guillermo Almada, and former Mexico managers Miguel Herrera, Ricardo "Tuca" Ferretti and Juan Carlos Osorio.