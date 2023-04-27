Former Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo didn't mince his words on Harry Maguire, with whom he spent some time during his stint at Old Trafford.

In August 2019, Harry Maguire became the most expensive defender of all time when Manchester United spent a mind-boggling €87 million to get him from Leicester City. Needless to say, that price tag didn't age well.

Even though there's a reason why he's a regular in the English national team and even captained the Red Devils, Maguire was made a target of mockery for his mistakes at Old Trafford. But to hear a former teammate throw him under the bus, that's new.

Marcos Rojo, who got to spend time with the England international before going back to Argentina, didn't hesitate to say Maguire was a mess when they played together. And he apparently made that clear to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer by then too.

Marcos Rojo blasts Harry Maguire

"In 2019, I was playing in the Europa League. But I was very angry with the manager because he was choosing Maguire, thank God they took him out for Licha Martinez," Maguire told TyC Sports.

"I told Solskjaer either to let me go or give me playing time. And then he told me that Maguire had to play because of how much they've paid for him. He was already making mistakes by then. I told Solskjaer 'Come on, send me on, this guy makes mistakes every weekend!'".

Rojo and Maguire were teammates in the first half of the 2019/20 season before the Argentine defender joined Estudiantes on loan. Then they shared another six months in the 2020/21, until Rojo left for Boca Juniors.