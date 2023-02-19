Marcus Rashford is now playing some of the best soccer of his young career, and he is instrumental in Manchester United's revival as championship contenders in the Premier League. Here, find out his reported earnings per hour, day, week, month, and year with the Red Devils.

Forward for Manchester United since his inclusion in the first team in 2016, Marcus Rashford is a player worth knowing about. Among the top players in the English Premier League, he stands out for his quickness and deft movement. The 25-year-old has had great success with the club, and he has also received several awards for his efforts.

By the age of seven, he was already a committed soccer player, having joined the Manchester United youth academy. He made history by scoring in his first senior game, and he has since been the youngest player in the team's history to find the net in his debut. The youngster had a memorable and stunning debut by scoring two goals in the UEFA Europa League match against Arsenal.

With England, he did the same thing: in the opening three minutes of his first international encounter, he scored the game-winning goal. He is also lauded for more than just his soccer abilities; his enormous heart and willingness to help others are equally noteworthy. The time and effort he puts into his charitable work are admirable since he improves the lives of children.

Marcus Rashford's contract with Manchester United

Marcus Rashford extended his contract with Manchester United in December 2022, and he will remain a Red Devil until June 2024. The striker would have been free to consider transfers to international teams this January if United had not exercised the 12-month option that is typical in contracts for players under 30.

How much does Marcus Rashford make a week?

According to Capology, Marcus Rashford's current annual salary is close to £10.4 million gross / £5.7 million net. Taking this account, the player would earn about £866,000 per month or £200,000 a week. That would make it nearly £40,000 a day, or around £5,000 per hour, or £83 per minute.