Following Mexico’s participation at Qatar 2022, it looks like veteran goalkeeper Guillermo ‘Memo’ Ochoa is ready to go back to Europe.

Qatar 2022 was a forgettable experience for Mexico, who woke up too late and ended up missing out on a ticket to the knockout stages. Now, it’s time for Guillermo Ochoa to make a decision on his future.

The veteran goalkeeper’s contract with Liga MX giants Club America runs out at the end of the year, and the club confirmed he won’t sign an extension. Instead, Memo could make an unexpected return to Europe.

According to ESPN, America wanted Ochoa to renew on one condition, which was to take a pay cut. However, the 37-year-old goalie reportedly has a better offer from the Old Continent.

Report: ‘Memo’ Ochoa to leave Club America for Serie A club

According to Gianluca Di Marzio of Sky Sports, Serie A outfit Salernitana are closing in on the arrival of Guillermo Ochoa as a free agent. The Italian club are currently 12th in the first division standings with 17 points, 10 clear of the relegation spots.

This would be the fourth European club in Memo’s career. Ochoa first moved to the Old Continent in 2011, when he signed for French side Ajaccio. Three years later he moved to Spanish club Malaga, where he stayed for two seasons before going to Granada on loan.

The keeper later joined Standard Liege in the summer of 2017, before returning to Club America in 2019. Will he stay in Italy for long this time? Ochoa will reportedly travel to Italy on Thursday to sign a six-month contract.